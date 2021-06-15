Atari VCS is now available to buy

Three years after its , you can finally buy the Atari VCS. It’s available starting today through the , and . Over on Atari's website, there are two versions of the console available. You can buy the $300 Oynx base system or the $400 Black Walnut all-in bundle. The latter comes with a joystick and Xbox-like gamepad. Both wireless peripherals retail for $60 separately.
In addition to coming bundled with the Atari Vault, a collection of 100 free retro games, the console can double as a PC. It can run most modern desktop operating systems, including Windows, Linux and ChromeOS, and comes with Google’s . If the bundled games aren’t your thing, the Atari VCS also has access to an expanded and optimized version of game subscription service that includes thousands of retro titles from a variety of vintage platforms.
Between setbacks like the , it seemed like the was doomed to become vaporware. Now the question becomes if there’s an audience for a $400 console that’s mostly a nostalgia play. Projects like prove it's difficult to break into a landscape dominated by giants like Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony.