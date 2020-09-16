Latest in Gear

Image credit: jetcityimage via Getty Images

AT&T could offer ad-subsidized phone plans starting next year

The carrier's CEO says it could shave $5 to $10 off a subscriber's bill.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
19m ago
Comments
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Chicago - Circa May 2018: AT&T Mobility Wireless Retail Store. AT&T now offers IPTV, VoIP, Cell Phones and DirecTV
jetcityimage via Getty Images

AT&T is looking into the possibility of offering cellphone plans subsidized in part by advertisements, company CEO John Stankey told Reuters in an interview. Subscribers will still have to pay the bigger chunk of their bill, but Stankey said he believes there’s a segment of AT&T’s customer base “where given a choice, they would take some load of advertising for a $5 or $10 reduction in their mobile bill.” The CEO also revealed that the carrier could introduce the subsidized plans in a year or two.

There are other companies already offering ad-subsidized products, such as Amazon with its Kindles and phones. Stankey didn’t go into the nitty-gritty of how the offer would work, but based on what he revealed during the interview, it sounds like AT&T plans to serve individual customers with targeted advertisements. The ad-supported version of HBO Max launching next year will serve as key to the new phone plans, since it will provide the company with new advertising inventory. Apparently, the carrier’s engineers are creating “unified customer identifiers” that would allow marketers to recognize users across devices to serve them with relevant ads.

As Reuters notes, the offer could raise privacy concerns in the future as more and more people become wary of how tech giants use their information — especially since AT&T’s advertising marketplace incorporates data from outside the carrier. Stankey himself admitted that he doesn’t know if the company can use that external data for ads “in perpetuity.”

In this article: AT&T, John Stankey, ad-subsidized plans, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

iOS 14 lands tomorrow, September 16th

iOS 14 lands tomorrow, September 16th

View
Here's everything Apple announced at its 'Time Flies' event

Here's everything Apple announced at its 'Time Flies' event

View
Rain may soon be an effective source of renewable energy

Rain may soon be an effective source of renewable energy

View
Nintendo will host Switch pop-up lounges in four US airports

Nintendo will host Switch pop-up lounges in four US airports

View
MIT algorithm finds subtle connections between art pieces

MIT algorithm finds subtle connections between art pieces

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr