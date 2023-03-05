'Attack on Titan' publisher Kodansha is launching its own Manga app K Manga will offer 400 titles at launch.

Reading some of your favorite Manga series may be getting a little easier soon: Kodansha, the publisher behind hit titles like Attack on Titan and Ghost in the Shell, has announced that it's launching a new digital reading platform in May. Simply titled, K Manga, the new app promises to launch with a backlog of 400 titles, and will provide early access to new chapters from the publisher's most popular series.

The announcement doesn't say if K Manga will sell Manga by the volume or have a paid subscription tier, but users will be able to "read limited chapters of manga for free." That, paired with a promise that K Manga releases will be "official translations" seems to be positioning the app as an alternative to the unofficial pirate sites that share fan-translated Manga for free online.

As for what you'll be reading on the app? Kodansha highlights a few contemporary series such as The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse and Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro, but the company's back catalog has enormous potential. Although none of these series are officially announced for K Manga yet, Kodansha is the publisher for iconic hits like Sailor Moon, Akira and Battle Angel Alita.

The K Manga app will launch on May 10.