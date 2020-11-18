The Audeze Penrose gaming headset for PS5 is available now

After missing its original September release date, Audeze’s $299 Penrose gaming headset is now available to purchase. First announced in July, it drew a lot of attention with its planar magnetic drivers. Like other headphones that feature the technology, the Penrose promises to deliver more natural sound with less distortion and a more immersive soundstage.
The Penrose comes in two flavors. The standard edition is compatible with the PS4 and PS5, as well as Windows and Mac PCs. The Penrose X, meanwhile, works with Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles, and Windows computers. The latter will start shipping to consumers in December.