The Audeze Penrose gaming headset for PS5 is available now

With Bluetooth 5.0 support, you can also use both headsets with your phone, allowing you to connect to Discord while still listening to audio from your console or computer. Additionally, both models come with a built-in microphone designed with help from Shure, a dongle for 2.4GHz connectivity and a battery that will get you about 15 hours of use on a single charge.

At $299, the Penrose is more expensive than your average gaming headset like the SteelSeries Arctis 9, but relative to other planar headphones you’re getting a lot of value. The least you can expect to spend on a pair of planar headphones is $220 for a model like the HiFiMan HE5XX from Drop. It’s possible to turn that into the HE5XX into a gaming headset with a ModMic and an external soundcard like the Sennheiser GSX 300, but once you start factoring in the cost of all those components, you’re easily past the $299 the Penrose will set you back. You’ll also end up with a more complicated setup that’s tricky to get to work with consoles.