SteelSeries' $200 Arctis 9 headset can mix PS4 and phone audio together

Last year, SteelSeries released the Arctis 9X, a gaming headset that you could connect to both your Xbox One and phone at the same time. Today, the company is making a variant of that same headset, simply called the Arctis 9, available to PlayStation 4 and PC gamers. Once Sony releases the PlayStation 5 later this year, the Arctis 9 will work with that console as well.

The Arctis 9 features both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity. You can use the latter to pair the headset to your phone and mix in audio from your console or PC. In this way, you can talk over Discord on your phone while still hearing what’s going on in the game you’re playing. There's also a 3.5mm connection if you want to connect any other audio devices to the headset.