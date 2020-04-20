Latest in Gear

HyperX's latest gaming headphones feature 7.1 channel audio starting at $60

The wireless model will set you back $80.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
55m ago
HyperX Stinger Core 7.1
HyperX

At the start of the year, Kingston's HyperX announced a premium $160 gaming headset with wireless charging. For its newest releases, the company is instead trying to deliver a value play with the addition of two new headsets to its lineup of affordable Stinger headsets. 

Both the new Core and Core Wireless models feature virtual 7.1 surround sound through HyperX's NGENUITY software, which you can download for free from the company's website. Previously, virtual surround sound was a feature you had to pay more to obtain through one of HyperX's premium headsets. The Core and Core Wireless, however, cost a modest $60 and $80, respectively. 

Besides 7.1 sound, the new Stinger models include the type of features you would expect from affordable, no-frills gaming headsets in 2020. Both weigh in at about 245 grams and feature 40mm drivers. You can also swivel their built-in microphones up to mute yourself. The steel sliders allow you to adjust the fit of the headband as needed, and volume controls are present on the earcups. The wired model features an 8-foot cable with a 3.5mm connector at the end. The wireless model, meanwhile, connects to your PC through a 2.4GHz USB adapter. HyperX claims you'll get about 17 hours of battery life on a single charge. Range is also respectable, at a max of 65 feet. You’ll also be able to buy Xbox and PlayStation specific versions that include matching color accents.

You can order both headsets starting today through the HyperX online store. Virtual surround sound can be hit and miss, but we’ve tended to like HyperX’s past offerings, so if you’re in the market for an affordable gaming headset, this might be worth a look.

