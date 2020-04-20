HyperX's latest gaming headphones feature 7.1 channel audio starting at $60

At the start of the year, Kingston's HyperX announced a premium $160 gaming headset with wireless charging. For its newest releases, the company is instead trying to deliver a value play with the addition of two new headsets to its lineup of affordable Stinger headsets.
Both the new Core and Core Wireless models feature virtual 7.1 surround sound through HyperX's NGENUITY software, which you can download for free from the company's website. Previously, virtual surround sound was a feature you had to pay more to obtain through one of HyperX's premium headsets. The Core and Core Wireless, however, cost a modest $60 and $80, respectively.