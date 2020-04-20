HyperX's latest gaming headphones feature 7.1 channel audio starting at $60

Besides 7.1 sound, the new Stinger models include the type of features you would expect from affordable, no-frills gaming headsets in 2020. Both weigh in at about 245 grams and feature 40mm drivers. You can also swivel their built-in microphones up to mute yourself. The steel sliders allow you to adjust the fit of the headband as needed, and volume controls are present on the earcups. The wired model features an 8-foot cable with a 3.5mm connector at the end. The wireless model, meanwhile, connects to your PC through a 2.4GHz USB adapter. HyperX claims you'll get about 17 hours of battery life on a single charge. Range is also respectable, at a max of 65 feet. You’ll also be able to buy Xbox and PlayStation specific versions that include matching color accents.

You can order both headsets starting today through the HyperX online store. Virtual surround sound can be hit and miss, but we’ve tended to like HyperX’s past offerings, so if you’re in the market for an affordable gaming headset, this might be worth a look.