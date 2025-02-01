The 10 best things I saw at NAMM

The 2025 NAMM Show is over. Every year music gear manufacturers, ranging from iconic synth brands like Korg, to boutique guitar pedal makers like Walrus Audio, and even companies making fog machines and knobs descend on Anaheim to show off their latest wares. It is chaos in all the ways that you'd expect a convention to be — miles-long lines for coffee, hordes of strangers jockeying for position around new products, food options that range from barely edible to instant heart attack. But NAMM is also a special beast. If you've ever wondered what eight out-of-sync drummers, two finger tapping guitar solos, an acoustic slide blues riff and a simple ukulele ditty would all sound like simultaneously vying for your attention, well, this is the only place to experience that particular brand of hell. But, now that my legs and, more importantly, my eardrums have finally started to recover I've had a chance to reflect on some of the best things I saw on the show floor. Here are the 10 things that grabbed my attention the most.

Eternal Research Demon Box

Terrence O'Brien for Engadget

Eternal Research launched a successfully funded Kickstarter campaign back in September, but this was the first time I was able to see the Demon Box in person. Think of it like a supercharged version of the Soma Labs Ether featured in a handful of our gift guides. The Demon Box doesn't make any sound on its own, instead it features three pickups that turn EMFs (electromagnetic fields) into music — or at least audible noise. Run a cellphone, power drill or a tuning fork across the top and you'll get unique whines, hisses, clicks and beeps that only that device could produce. But where the Ether is basically just a microphone, the Demon Box is an instrument designed for live interaction and controlling other devices. In addition to outputting audio, it can also convert those electro magnetic fields into CV (control voltage) for controlling eurorack synths or MIDI for triggering a visual synthesizer, or all three simultaneously. There are tons of options out there if you want a buzzy sawtooth bass, but if you want to turn the invisible radiation emitted by a TV remote into a centerpiece of a multimedia performance, this is basically your only option.

Circle Guitar

Terrence O'Brien for Engadget

The Circle Guitar is impractical. It costs over $12,000 (insert grimacing emoji). But it's also just insane fun. Instead of playing it with a pick or finger plucking the strings (though, you can do that if you want), the strings are strummed by movable plectrums you mount inside a spinning wheel. There are sixteen slots allowing you to design your own strumming rhythm, and then there are six sliders under the pickups for controlling the volume of each string individually. This allows you to create complex, robotic rhythms like a drum machine, but on your guitar. And, what's more, you can sync it to a DAW to make sure you're in lockstep with your backing track, even when it stutters and pauses. It's a completely unique creation that has already drawn the attention of artists like Ed O'Brien of Radiohead.

Akai + Native Instruments

One of the biggest announcements out of NAMM wasn't really a new product, but two titans of the industry joining forces. Several of Native Instruments (NI) Play Series synths and genre-specific Expansion Pack sound kits are being ported over to Akai's new MPC 3.0 platform. While the availability of some existing soft synths on some existing hardware might not seem like a big deal at first, it greatly expands the sonic palette of the MPC and gives NI another foothold in the world of standalone music hardware after giving it go on its own with the Machine+. The selection of sounds is limited at the moment, with three synths (Analog Dreams, Cloud Supply, and Nacht) and just one expansion (Faded Reels) available. But two more synths and four more expansions will be added soon and, if all goes well, I'm sure more will follow.

Korg HandyTraxx Play

Terrence O'Brien for Engadget

The HandyTraxx Play is the first and only portable turntable that I know of with built-in effects. It has a DJ filter, a delay and even a simple looper which can, in theory, negate the need for a separate mixer and even a second turntable in some cases. While I can not scratch, I've always wanted to learn, and the all-in-one portable nature of the HandyTraxx Play, including a speaker and battery power, is pretty appealing to someone who just wants to dip their toe in and doesn't want invest a ton of money and space in a separate mixer and dual turntable setup. Plus, Korg designed the Play in conjunction with the late Toshihide Nakama, the founder of Vestax and builder of the original Handy Trax (two words, one x), an icon in the world of portablism.

Donner Essential L1 Synthesizer

Terrence O'Brien for Engadget

Over the last few years Chinese music gear maker Donner has started to really expand its offerings, going from mostly digital pianos and some bargain bin guitar pedals, to shockingly decent DSP effects, drum machines and even a pocketable groovebox. The L1 is the latest in its growing line of synths and it has a lot of promise. It's based in large part on the Roland SH-101, an iconic instrument from the '80s that found particular favor among artists like Aphex Twin, Orbital, Depeche Mode, KMFDM, and Boards of Canada.

What makes the L1 particularly intriguing is that it's the first entry in the company's new Snap2Connect (S2C) system. The keyboard attaches to the synth magnetically, allowing you to leave it behind if you want, or use it as a separate MIDI controller with your DAW or another synth. But Donner also says it plans on adding other instruments to the S2C system, so you could buy a module based on, say, a Juno-60 one day and just slap it on to the keyboard you already own.

Enjoy Electronics DeFeel

Terrence O'Brien for Engadget

The DeFeel is hard to explain. The company calls it a "modular monotony degenerator," which is both extremely accurate and extremely unhelpful. Basically, you stick this thing between your sequencer and your synthesizer and it mangles the incoming CV to generate fills, stutters, and all manner of barely controlled chaos. In short, it takes that rock-solid sequence you've programmed and makes it less monotonous. It can resequence your sequence or add modulation. You can draw modulation curves using the 4.3-inch touchscreen, or even turn it into an X/Y pad for live performance. It's designed mostly with eurorack synths in mind, but it's also available as a standalone unit in a classy wooden case.

Melbourne Instruments RotoControl

Terrence O'Brien for Engadget

The RotoControl might not seem like the most exciting device at first. It's a MIDI controller with eight knobs and keys on the right side, and a handful of other buttons on the left for navigating the device. But what makes it special is that those knobs are motorized — if you change a parameter in your DAW or softsynth, that is reflected physically on the controller. That might sound a little gimmicky, but it's actually incredibly useful.

See, knobs on a controller or synth generally come in two flavors: pots and encoders. A pot, or potentiometer, has a beginning and end. So, if you change a preset or switch instruments, it may no longer reflect the actual setting in question. Encoders have no beginning or end. Since they don't point to a concrete position in space, there's no need to worry about a disagreement between knob position and an actual parameter value. But they're also less than ideal for live performance. Judging how far you need to turn to get that filter sweep just right is difficult, and encoders generally have a less smooth response than a pot. Melbourne solves this by just moving the pots to where they're supposed to be.

Roli Piano & Airwave

Terrence O'Brien for Engadget

I've been saying for a few years that I'm going to finally learn how to play piano. But, I'm a busy dad of two, a part-time bartender and a full-time freelancer. I don't really have the time or disposable income, frankly, to treat myself to piano lessons. And the app-based or video options I've tried have been a bit underwhelming. I don't know that the Roli Piano and Airwave are for sure more effective than Melodics or Duolingo at teaching how to play, but it seems like there's more potential there. Where most music education apps are basically glorified versions of Guitar Hero, Roli uses the Airwave's camera to track your whole hand, letting you know if you're out of position, if your wrists are at the wrong angle or if you're using the wrong fingers. It's probably not as good as having a real professional teaching you the ropes, but it's probably better than a repurposed video game bolted on to some rudimentary music theory lesson.

Oh, and once you feel comfortable enough with your playing, the Roli Piano and Airwave combine to create what is probably the most extensive MPE controller on the market.

Entropy & Sons Recursion Studio

Terrence O'Brien for Engadget

Video synthesizers are not new, but they're also not the most common things on the planet. And the Recursion Studio from Entropy & Sons is probably one of the most capable I've ever seen. For one, this is not some simple visualizer where a basic clip of animation is manipulated, all of the visuals are generated live, algorithmically. In addition it can process incoming video, distort images and react to incoming audio, it even has multiple oscilloscope modes builtin.

For those that like to get their hands dirty there are over 300 modules that can be combined to create custom visual patches. But there are also about a 1,000 presets on board so you can quickly get some visuals up immediately to go with your synth jam. And the company is constantly updating the device and adding new features.

SoundToys SpaceBlender

Terrence O'Brien for Engadget

SoundToys is one of the biggest names in effect plugins out there. They're used by everyone from Radiolab's Jad Abumrad to Kenny Beats and Trent Reznor. The company's Decapitator saturation plugin is one of the best things to ever happen to drums and EchoBoy is a must have delay. But, it doesn't introduce new effects terribly often. SuperPlate was added to the roster in mid 2023, but that was the first new addition since Little Plate in November of 2017 — the company takes its time.

SpaceBlender is SoundToys' take on an ambient granular reverb. It's not really a straight granular plugin, that chops up your audio and spits it back out in little bits, instead it's a bunch of delays that get combined and smeared into something ethereal. It even has an interactive envelope designer that you can manipulate to not only hone the shape of your reverb, but even has potential as a live performance tool. SpaceBlender isn't quite ready for release just yet, but even in this early sneak peek it sounded phenomenal and seemed pretty stable.