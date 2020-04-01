Eyesy is a Raspbery Pi-powered video synthesizer

Critter & Guitari gave its Organelle music computer a major upgrade last year. This year, it's turning its attention its line of video synthesizers. The ETC visualizer is being replaced by Eyesy, a Raspberry Pi-powered computer that turns sounds and music into Atari-esque pixelated animations. Like the ETC before it, the Eyesy runs visualization programs called "Modes" written in Python -- a relatively user-friendly language. Basically it's the visual companion to the Organelle. And you can find a library of official and user-created modes hosted on Patchstorage.com.
On the front there are five knobs that allow you to tweak and change various parameters until you get something you like. (And depending on the mode you choose those parameters could be very different.) And once you do, you can save it as a "Scene" (basically a preset) that you can quickly recall next time you're playing a live show or for your next art installation. And, if you don't feel like turning knobs manually, you can connect a MIDI controller or sequencer and trigger changes that way.