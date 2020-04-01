Eyesy is a Raspbery Pi-powered video synthesizer

In addition to simply displaying a responsive animation, Eyesy has a persist button that allows your visualizations to pile up into chaotic lo-fi collages. You can even use it to create static pieces of art by quickly capturing screenshots with the press of a button and saving them on the included 8GB MicroSD card.

Just like the Organelle M, the Eyesy has a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ inside, giving it a lot more horsepower than the ETC. In addition, Critter & Guitari added a Composite Video output and a shift button that will expand the number of on the fly controls available to the user. (Though, the company said exactly what those shift functions may change before shipping in June.)

Lastly, the file manager from the Organelle has made its way over to the Eyesy, making it much easier to download your screenshots and upload new modes.

Right now Critter & Guitari is making the Eyesy available through Kickstarter for $295, but when it reaches retail the price will be $395. And it's worth noting, that Eyesy is almost ready to go. Development is more or less completed, the company says the parts have already been ordered and it shattered its crowdfunding goal in a matter of hours.