August's WiFi smart lock is $50 off for Engadget readers at Wellbots

Like other smart locks, August’s lets you open or lock your door using a companion mobile app. We gave it a score of 80 for a number of reasons, the first being its easy installation process. The mobile app guides you through simple instructions to attach the smart lock to your door and you’ll be asked to enable two-factor authentication for your account, making it a bit more secure then other IoT setups that make that step optional. It attaches to your existing deadbolt and it took us only about 10 minutes to install. The lock doesn’t dominate your door either — this version is nearly half the size of its predecessor and we generally like its minimalist design.

Both Android and iOS users can put the August smart lock to work and it’s compatible with 2.4Ghz WiFi networks. In addition to unlocking the door before you even reach your doorstep, you can also half the smart lock automatically secure when you leave the house and you can send digital “keys” to those you trust. It’s also compatible with Siri, Alexa and the Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to control the lock as well. On top of all that, you’re still able to use your regular key with this lock whenever you want to skip the smart features.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.