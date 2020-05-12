August's slimmer WiFi smart lock is now available for $250

After debuting earlier this year at CES 2020, August's latest smart lock is now available to buy. Starting today, you can purchase the $250 WiFi Smart Lock on the company's website and Best Buy (where it seems to have sold out already). On May 17th, it will also be available at other major retailers.

Besides a 45 percent smaller design, the WiFi Smart Lock's marquee improvement is that you don't need a Bluetooth bridge to use it. Instead, it pairs directly with the August app. The company also added textured ridges to the side of the lock to make turning it manually easier.