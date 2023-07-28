August's PlayStation Plus monthly games include Death's Door and Dreams

Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for August. There’s no clear headliner here, but a trio of nifty titles are about to drop, including the incredible Zelda-ish adventure Death’s Door and a little-known golf sim called PGA Tour 2K23. Also in the lineup is Media Molecule’s long-running game-making platform Dreams.

Dreams is a community-focused app that builds upon the level-creation tools first debuted in the LittleBigPlanet series. Players have used the system to make just about anything you can imagine, from VR experiences to full-fledged CGI movies. Sony even allowed some of the more popular creators to sell their works.

Unfortunately, Sony is winding down Dreams, as the company recently announced it will stop releasing updates later this year. The launch on PS Plus, however, will provide users with one last hurrah, especially given the final game on this month’s list of releases, which is another Media Molecule title. Tren is a train-based adventure game that was entirely built in Dreams and only accessible within the title. Sony calls it a “nostalgic adventure that puts you in the driving seat of a remarkable toy train, and tells a personal tale about growing up – and the transformative power of play."

These titles are all available on August 1st and you have until the final day of July to scoop up expiring games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered and Endling – Extinction is Forever.