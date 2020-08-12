'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators leave Netflix's live-action series

It’s almost as if any attempt at bringing Avatar: The Last Airbender into the real world is cursed. Avatar co-creator Michael DiMartino announced today that he and Bryan Konietzko are leaving Netflix’s live-action adaptation, saying that the new show won’t be what they had “envisioned or intended to make.” That’s a shame for fans hoping for a revival of the franchise, especially after M. Night Shyamalan’s disastrous 2010 film.
Avatar: The Last Airbender quickly became on of Netflix’s biggest shows over the summer, and we’ve been eager to hear more about the service’s live-action version, which was announced two years ago. But DiMartino’s open letter paints a damning picture.