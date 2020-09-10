Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Baidu, Inc.

Baidu's Apollo Go robotaxi service arrives in Beijing

It recently launched Apollo Go in Changsha and Cangzhou, as well.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

With Apollo Go, people in Cangzhou can hail a robotaxi ride from train stations and other public spaces.
Baidu, Inc.

Baidu launched its Apollo Go robotaxi service in the Chinese cities of Changsha and Cangzhou back in August, shortly after announcing that its autonomous driving computer is ready for use on the streets. Now, Apollo Go has also made its way to Beijing, making it the first autonomous car service operating in the nation’s capital. Apollo Go’s service area in Beijing encompasses 435 miles of road with 100 pick-up and drop-off stations across several residential and business areas. Baidu says it has the longest road network for a manned autonomous driving test in China.

The tech giant will start operations with 40 autonomous vehicles in the capital. They’ll still have human drivers behind the wheel, though of course the ultimate goal is providing a truly driverless taxi experience. Passengers will be able to hail one of the service’s robotaxis by signing up on Baidu Maps or on the Apollo website. While the company didn’t mention it this time around, it noted that Apollo Go rides were free when they launched in Cangzhou.

Baidu started testing its driverless cars in Beijing in December 2019. Its Apollo fleet completed road tests in the capital totaling 322,500 miles over the past eight months, earning Baidu permission to open Apollo Go’s services to the general public.

In this article: Baidu, Apollo, Apollo Go, autonomous taxi, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Ninja has returned to Twitch on a multi-year exclusive deal

Ninja has returned to Twitch on a multi-year exclusive deal

View
NASA will pay private companies to collect Moon dirt samples

NASA will pay private companies to collect Moon dirt samples

View
The latest iPad Pros are on sale ahead of next week's Apple event

The latest iPad Pros are on sale ahead of next week's Apple event

View
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $279 at Amazon and Walmart

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $279 at Amazon and Walmart

View
Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets some of the Galaxy Watch 3's best features

Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets some of the Galaxy Watch 3's best features

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr