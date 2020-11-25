A ransomware attack has shut down Baltimore's public schools

Students in the Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) system have suddenly found themselves with an extra day off for the Thanksgiving holiday, but it wasn't because of a snow day. As The Verge reports, an apparent ransomware attack took BCPS' internal networks offline. The outage has affected all of the system’s online services, including grading and school email.
"We are aware that BCPS has been the victim of a ransomware attack," the school system told local CBS affiliate WJZ-TV in a statement. "Our Office of Information Technology is working closely with them to offer technical assistance and guidance." The Teachers Association of Baltimore County urged educators to leave their computers off for the time being, while the school system has asked families not to use BCPS devices for now.