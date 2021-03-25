B&O's Beoplay HX headphones offer ANC and 35 hours of battery life

Bang & Olufsen has launched Beoplay HX, a new pair of wireless headphones that offers up to 35 hours of use with both Bluetooth and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) switched on. The company says it could even last up to 40 hours without ANC, in case you want to stretch its battery life and don't mind letting some noise in. The model, which looks like a a follow-up to the H9 headphones that has 25 hours of playtime, has 40mm drivers with neodymium magnets and four microphones to enable a clear call quality.

The headphones can quickly connect to devices across brands through Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair and Apple's Made for iPhone. It pairs with devices via Bluetooth 5.1 and has multipoint connectivity, so you keep it connected to two devices at the same time. The model has on—device buttons you can use to switch ANC pre-sets (you can also do this through B&O's app) and to activate voice assistant control. Its right earcup also has touch interface you can use to play or pause and mute or unmute media, to adjust the volume and to answer and end calls.

Like Bang & Olufsen's other products, Beoplay HX was designed with luxury in mind. The model's ear cushions are made of lambskin with memory foam that adapts to the shape of your ear, while its upper headband is covered in cowhide. Its arm sliders and discs are made of aluminum. That design and its lengthy battery life come at a price, though: the model will set you back €499 or US$590, which is $240 more than the retail price for Sony's much-lauded WH-1000XM4 headphones with ANC. (That said, the XM4 only offers up to 30 hours of battery life.) The Black Anthracite version of the model is now available with a global three-year warranty, while the Sand and Timber versions will be available at a later date.

Bang & Olufsen