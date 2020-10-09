B&O is bringing back a turntable from the '70s and it costs $11,000

Bang & Olufsen is giving a new life to one of its classic turntables: the Beogram 4000 series. It has tracked down and restored 95 units of the device, which it created in the early '70s. If you're interested, you'll be able to get your hands on one of them — but you'll need a spare $11,000.

The Beogram 4000c Recreated Limited Edition is the first product B&O is releasing from its Classics initiative. The idea is to restore and reimagine some of its old products to exhibit off the company's "timeless" capabilities "within sound, design, and craftsmanship and to uncover design principles that can extend the lifespan of future products."