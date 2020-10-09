Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bang & Olufsen

B&O is bringing back a turntable from the '70s and it costs $11,000

The company restored 95 Beogram 4000 series turntables, which go on sale October 19th.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
25m ago
Bang & Olufsen Beogram 4000c Recreated Limited Edition
Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen is giving a new life to one of its classic turntables: the Beogram 4000 series. It has tracked down and restored 95 units of the device, which it created in the early '70s. If you're interested, you'll be able to get your hands on one of them — but you'll need a spare $11,000.

The Beogram 4000c Recreated Limited Edition is the first product B&O is releasing from its Classics initiative. The idea is to restore and reimagine some of its old products to exhibit off the company's "timeless" capabilities "within sound, design, and craftsmanship and to uncover design principles that can extend the lifespan of future products."

Restoration work on Bang & Olufsen's Beogram 4000c Recreated Limited Edition
Bang & Olufsen

It brought the turntables back to the same location in Denmark where it created them almost 50 years ago. B&O engineers dismantled each turntable, cleaned every component and replaced parts as needed before testing and fine-tuning it. 

The Beogram 4000c Recreated Limited Edition has a refreshed look, with a new hand-built solid oak frame and a dust lid for protection. B&O polished and anodized the aluminum in a warmer champagne tone too. The turntable now has a high-performance stylus along with a RIAA phono pre-amplifier, which allows you to hook it up to your speakers over a phono or 3.5mm connection. 

B&O will show off the turntable at some of its stores on October 12th and you'll be able to buy one Starting October 19th. Each unit is numbered and comes in a solid oak box. Thankfully, the Beogram 4000c Recreated Limited Edition has a five-year warranty. 

Bang & Olufsen's Beogram 4000c Recreated Limited Edition
Bang & Olufsen
turntable, B&O, bang and olufsen, bangandolufsen, beogram4000, beogram 4000, restored, restoration, music, classics initiative, classicsinitiative
