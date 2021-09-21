'Beat Saber' gets a $13 Billie Eilish track pack with 'Bad Guy' and 'Bury a Friend'

It's available on Oculus Quest, Rift, SteamVR, PSVR and SteamVR headsets today.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|09.21.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
September 21st, 2021
In this article: news, Beat Saber, gaming
Beat Saber
Beat Games

Facebook has just released a Billie Eilish pack for Beat Saber. Priced at $13 for the entire collection, the pack features 10 songs, including fan-favorites like “Bury a Friend” and “Bad Guy.” It also comes with a new environment inspired by Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” music video. If you want to buy specific tracks, you can do so for $2 per song. The DLC is available on Oculus Quest, Rift, PSVR and SteamVR headsets. 

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

If you own an Oculus headset, you can also look forward to watching the singer’s upcoming Governors Ball performance when it’s livestreamed through the platform’s Venues app on September 24th. Facebook acquired Beat Saber creator Beat Games in 2019. Since then, the company has used its robust music licensing deals to bring paid content from all sorts of artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Linkin Park and others. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget