Beats Flex earbuds offer 12 hours of listening for just $50

Beats Flex will automatically pause when you snap the magnetic buds together. Beats says new drivers with “dual-chamber acoustics” give the earbuds “rich, balanced sound with outstanding stereo separation.” The company also explains the angle of the driver and tiny vents offer relief from ear pressure while keeping things sounding good. There’s also “an advanced digital processor” for accurate bass and mids with low distortion at all frequencies.

Beats is promising up to 12 hours of listening time on a charge. That’s four hours longer than the BeatsX. Plus, the company’s Fast Fuel quick-charge feature returns, providing an hour and a half of music in 10 minutes.