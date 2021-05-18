Login
Beats' true wireless 'Studio Buds' surface without AirPods stems

They popped up in the latest iOS and tvOS beta releases.
Steve Dent
S. Dent|05.18.21
@stevetdent

May 18th, 2021
In this article: news, gear, Studio Buds, Apple, Beats Studio Buds, wireless earbuds, leak, Beats
Commuters walk past a Beats brand display in the subway system of New York, May 29, 2014. Apple Inc will buy Beats for about $3 billion and bring recording mogul Jimmy Iovine into its ranks, hoping to win points with the music industry and help it catch up in fast-growing music streaming. As expected, Beats co-founders Iovine and rapper Dr. Dre will join Apple as part of the acquisition of the music streaming and audio equipment company. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)
Lucas Jackson / reuters

Beats might be set to release a new pair of wireless earbuds that look considerably different than other Apple earphone products, judging by a leak spotted by MacRumors. Discovered in the iOS and tvOS 14.6 betas by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, the Beats Studio Buds look to be tiny with no trace of hooks or wires from the PowerBeats or PowerBeats Pro and no stems like any of Apple's wireless AirPods

Beats Studio Buds leak appear in leak with no wires or stems
MacRumors

The images (above) and video (below) were apparently found in release candidate builds of Apple's software meaning that the products could be announced soon. The code also mentions noise cancellation, which would be a first for any Beats wireless earphone product. They appear to come in red, white and black color options. 

From a previous rumor, Apple is set to release updated AirPods sometime this year with shorter stems but again, no in-ear silicon tips. Apple is also supposedly working on updated AirPods Pro 2 model, possibly with a small design and no stem like the Beats Studio Buds, according to a Bloomberg report last year. However, those may not arrive until the end of the year at the earliest (following yet another rumor), so it's possible the Beats model will arrive first. 

