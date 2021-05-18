Beats' true wireless 'Studio Buds' surface without AirPods stems

Beats might be set to release a new pair of wireless earbuds that look considerably different than other Apple earphone products, judging by a leak spotted by MacRumors. Discovered in the iOS and tvOS 14.6 betas by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, the Beats Studio Buds look to be tiny with no trace of hooks or wires from the PowerBeats or PowerBeats Pro and no stems like any of Apple's wireless AirPods.

MacRumors

The images (above) and video (below) were apparently found in release candidate builds of Apple's software meaning that the products could be announced soon. The code also mentions noise cancellation, which would be a first for any Beats wireless earphone product. They appear to come in red, white and black color options.

From a previous rumor, Apple is set to release updated AirPods sometime this year with shorter stems but again, no in-ear silicon tips. Apple is also supposedly working on updated AirPods Pro 2 model, possibly with a small design and no stem like the Beats Studio Buds, according to a Bloomberg report last year. However, those may not arrive until the end of the year at the earliest (following yet another rumor), so it's possible the Beats model will arrive first.