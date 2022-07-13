Beats Studio Buds return to a record low of $100 for Prime Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you're on the hunt for budget wireless noise-cancelling earbuds in the Apple family, don't forget about the Beats Studio Buds. They're already well-priced at $150, but now you can pick them up at Amazon on Prime Day for just $100 ($50 off), matching the lowest price we've seen yet.

The Studio Buds earned an 84 score in our Engadget review and also made our list of best wireless earbuds for 2021. The small, comfortable design and IPX4 water resistance makes them great for workouts and, more importantly, they deliver good sound quality with Beats' famous punchy base. Active noise cancellation is solid as well, and they can adjust the volume based on your environment via the active gain feature.

The Studio Buds use Apple's H1 chip, so they support Apple's Spatial Audio feature and let you easily switch between Apple devices — just as you can with a pair of AirPods. However, they're also device agnostic, so you can use the Fast Pair option to quickly set them up with your Android device. They also work with Find My Device on Android, so you can see their last known location.

The main drawbacks are a lack of wireless charging and onboard controls, but most budget wireless buds lack those features. And at that $100 price point, you won't find many rivals that can match its features.

