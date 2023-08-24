Beats Studio Pro headphones are $100 off right now It's the device's first sale since launching in July.

Maybe it's from the years of Apple offering students a new pair every year with a Macbook or iPad purchase, but something about the end of summer makes a sale on Beats headphones feel right. The latest pair to tout a discount is the new Beats Studio Pro, an update six years in the making. Right now, its down from $350 to $250 — a 29 percent price cut — and its first sale since debuting in July.

The Beats Studio Pro is a good over-the-ear, noise-canceling option — especially for $100 off. We gave it an 81 in our review and were especially impressed with its improved sound quality with dynamic head tracking. This upgrade provides a more immersive sound and really reignites some old favorite songs. The Studio Pro also has up to 40 hours of battery life, transparency mode and three EQ modes — Conversation, Signature and Entertainment — in USB-C audio mode. Though, they don't have automatic pausing or the most comfortable feel on the market.

If you're looking for a cheaper option, the Beats Studio Buds + are another relatively new addition to the company's lineup and are currently 24 percent off — dropping from $170 to $130. These earbuds scored an 84 in our May review, partly because of their sticker price. The Studio Buds + also have enhanced noise canceling and sound quality compared to their predecessor. Plus, its battery life expanded by 16 percent and it got new air vents on its front and side.

