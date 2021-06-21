All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Most Amazon Prime Day deals may be exclusively for Prime members, but the day isn't just about Amazon anymore. The evolution of Prime Day over the years has spawned competing sale events from Amazon's biggest competitors like Walmart, Target and Best Buy. In addition to having exclusive sales that Amazon might not have, these retailers will often match some of Prime Day's biggest deals — giving anyone the opportunity to grab them. If you want to save some money but don't want to contribute to the machine that is Amazon, we've collected the best anti-Prime Day deals here so you don't want to go searching for them yourself.

Google Nest Audio - $75

Engadget

Google's Nest Audio smart speaker has dropped to $75 across the web, which is $25 off its normal price. We gave it a score of 87 for its great audio quality, minimalist design, stereo sound capabilities and Google Assistant chops.

Buy Nest Audio at Best Buy - $75 Buy Nest Audio at Walmart - $75 Buy Nest Audio at Target - $75

Nest Hub - $80

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

The latest Nest Hub is down to $80, or $20 off its normal price. This model just came out a few months ago and includes a new sleep tracking feature. We liked its speedier performance, clearer and louder audio and its subtle, pleasant design. If you're looking to build out a smart home system, eBay has the Nest Hub with Nest Hello Doorbell for $189 as well.

Buy Nest Hub (2nd-gen) at Best Buy - $80 Buy Nest Hub (2nd-gen) at Walmart - $80 Buy Nest Hub (2nd-gen) at B&H Photo - $80 Buy Nest Hub (2nd-gen) at Target - $80 Buy Nest Hub with Nest Doorbell at eBay - $189

40-inch Hisense Roku smart TV - $178

Hisense

This 40-inch Hisense TV is $50 off at Walmart, bringing it down to $178. Hisense makes solid budget sets that are good options for college students who want a full-featured smart TV without spending a ton of money. This model has a 1080p display and Roku's excellent smart TV interface.

Buy 40-inch Hisense at Walmart - $178

48-inch LG CX OLED 4K smart TV - $1,250

LG

My Best Buy members can get the 48-inch LG CX OLED 4K smart TV for $1,250, or $250 off its normal price. It's free to sign up for My Best Buy and it's worth it to get a bit of extra money off all of the retailer's current sales. OLED sets are the ones to get if you care about having the deepest blacks and most vibrant color reproduction, and this model has LG's a9 Gen 3 processor, support for Dolby Vision, Atmos, HDR10 and HLG plus Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration.

Buy 48-inch LG CX OLED at Best Buy - $1,250

Google Nest WiFi (2 pack) - $189

The Nest WiFi pack with one router and one extension point is down to $189, or $80 off its normal price. We gave this mesh system a score of 84 for its unobtrusive design, simple installation process and built-in smart speaker capabilities.

Buy Nest WiFi (2 pack) at Walmart - $189

Google Pixel Buds - $99

Billy Steele/Engadget

Google's Pixel Buds are on sale for $99, which is $80 less than normal. We gave these buds a score of 83 for their comfortable design, reliable touch controls, good audio quality and improved Google Assistant features.

Buy Pixel Buds at Walmart - $99

Beats Solo Pro - $149

Billy Steele / Engadget

The Beats Solo Pro are back on sale, this time for a record-low of $149. We liked these on-ear cans for their excellent sound quality, good ANC and hands-free Siri capabilities.

Buy Beats Solo Pro at Walmart - $149

Galaxy Chromebook 2 - $449

Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for $449 at Best Buy, or $599 for the upgraded, Core i3 model. While not an all-time low, it's still a good sale on a much improved Chromebook. We gave this version a score of 82 for its impressive screen, good keyboard, loud speakers and solid performance.

Buy Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Best Buy - $449

Roku Streaming Stick+ - $39

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is $10 off right now, bringing it down to $39. We consider this to be the best all-around streaming stick for most people thanks to its easy installation, simple on-screen interface, wide variety of supported streaming services and its handy private listening feature.

Buy Streaming Stick+ at Best Buy - $39 Buy Streaming Stick+ at Walmart - $39

Roku Ultra - $70

Roku

The latest Roku Ultra is down to $70, or $30 off its normal price. This is the most powerful Roku set-top box you can get, and it supports 4K streaming, HDR and Dolby Vision, plus a handy voice remote that lets you search for content more easily.

Buy Roku Ultra at Best Buy - $70 Buy Roku Ultra at Walmart - $70

Logitech C920s Pro HD webcam - $50

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

Our current favorite webcam, the Logitech C920s Pro HD, is $20 off at Target, bringing it down to $50. This is remarkable not only for the savings, but because the webcam is actually in stock. This will up your video conference quality with 1080p/30fps video and we like its adjustable base and the included lens cover for extra privacy.

Buy C920s Pro HD at Target - $50

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential - $30

Nicole Lee / Engadget

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is down to $30, or $20 off its normal price. This tiny clock houses the Google Assistant, making it a bit smarter than your average alarm clock. We gave it a score of 83 for its simple design, tap-to-snooze feature, built-in nightlight and good smart home controls.

Buy Smart Clock Essential at Best Buy - $30

Philips Hue White and Color Lightstrip base kit - $60

Philips

Those looking to build out their smart lighting system at home can get this Philips Hue Lightstrip kit for $60 at Target, or $20 off its normal price. It includes an 80-inch white and color strip plus the power adapter and a connector box for reattaching cut pieces. As long as you have a Hue bridge at home, you'll be able to use this strip and do things like control it with your voice using your preferred virtual assistant.

Buy Lightstrip base kit at Target - $60

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.