It's no secret that people are always in the hunt for good deals on Apple devices. While we've seen periodic sales on things like Apple Watches, iPads and AirPods throughout the year, Black Friday presents another good opportunity to pick up Apple gadgets at better-than-usual prices. If you do have an Apple device on your gift list, we recommend grabbing it soon as these are some of the first gadgets to sell out whenever a good sale comes along. Here are the best deals on Apple devices we found for Black Friday.

AirPods Pro

The updated AirPods Pro with the MagSafe case are on sale for $159 at Walmart and $169 at Amazon. If you're a Sam's Club member, you can grab the Pros for $150 with $70 of Scan & Go Savings starting today. These offer the best sound quality and fit of any of Apple's earbuds, and now they have a magnetic wireless charging case that's compatible with MagSafe accessories.

AirPods (3rd gen)

Billy Steele/Engadget

Apple's latest AirPods are down to $150 for Black Friday. We gave them a score of 88 for their more comfortable design, much improved audio quality and longer battery life.

AirPods (2nd gen)

Chris Velazco / Engadget

The previous-generation AirPods are on sale for $100 right now. While not the latest models, these are still decent earbuds that we liked for their improved wireless performance and good battery life.

AirPods Max

Engadget

Apple's AirPods Max are down to $440 right now. These headphones earned a score of 84 from us for their excellent, balanced sound, solid ANC and good battery life.

MacBook Air M1

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Apple's MacBook Air M1 is down to $850 right now, or $150 off its regular price. We consider this to be the best Apple laptop for most people, giving it a score of 94 for its blazing fast performance, great battery life and lack of fan noise.

MacBook Pro

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

The latest MacBook Pro laptops are $50 cheaper than usual at Amazon. We gave them a score of 92 for their powerful performance, lovely Liquid Retina XDR displays and new bevy of ports.

Apple TV 4K

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

The latest Apple TV 4K is down to $160 for Black Friday. It may be one of the more expensive streaming boxes out there, but it's worth it for Apple loyalists. We gave it a score of 90 for its speedy performance, Dolby Vision and Atmos support and much improved Siri remote.

Apple Watch Series 7

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

The latest Apple Watch Series 7 is $20 cheaper right now, bringing it down to $380. It's the most comprehensive wearable Apple makes and it earned a score of 90 from us for its larger screen, faster charging and handy features in watchOS 8.

Apple Watch Series 6

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

The previous-gen Apple Watch is on sale for $350 right now. While it doesn't have the larger screen that the Series 7 does, this smartwatch is still a good choice thanks to its good performance, improved battery life and faster charging.

Apple Watch SE

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

The Apple Watch SE has been knocked down to $219, which is $60 cheaper than usual. This is the best Watch for wearable newbies as well as those with tight budgets. We gave it a score of 88 for its responsive performance, comfortable design and solid feature set for the price.

iPad Pro

Apple

The latest iPad Pros are on sale for Black Friday — the 11-inch model is down to $750 while the 12.9-inch tablet is down to $999. We gave the slab a score of 87 for its powerful performance thanks to the M1 chipset, lovely displays and Center Stage cameras.

HomePod mini

Apple

Apple's HomePod mini speakers are $5 cheaper at B&H Photo, bringing them down to $95 each. While a modest discount, this is the first time we've seen all of the new colors (along with the classics) discounted. We gave the HomePod mini a score of 84 for its cute, compact design, solid audio quality and Siri smarts.

