The best Labor Day tech sales we could find

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

As you gear up to enjoy the Labor Day holiday, you can also save on some of our favorite gadgets across the web. Apple's AirPods Max headphones are $120 off while the Apple TV 4K remains on sale for only $120. Amazon's swiveling Echo Show 10 is down to the best price we've seen since Prime Day in July, and Solo Stove has knocked up to 45 percent off all of its machines — including the new Mesa tabletop fire pit — for the holiday weekend. Here are the best Labor Day tech sales we found for 2022.

Solo Stove

Solo Stove

Solo Stove has discounted all of its fire pits and bundles for the Labor Day holiday. The Ranger 2.0, Bonfire 2.0 and Yukon 2.0 are down to $200, $230 and $430, respectively, and you can save on most bundles, too, including the Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0 that gives you a spark shield, stand, shelter, carrying case and lid along with the aforementioned fire pit. The sale also includes the new Mesa tabletop fire pit, which has been discounted from $120 to $80.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on

Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K is back in stock at Amazon and on sale for $120. While not quite as cheap as it was on Prime Day last month ($109), this remains one of the best prices we've seen no our favorite high-end set-top box. We gave the device a score of 90 for its fast performance, Dolby Vision and Atmos support, HomeKit integration and much-improved Siri remote.

AirPods Max

Engadget

Apple's AirPods Max are $120 off and down to $429, which is the cheapest price we've seen them on Amazon. We gave the headphones a score of 84 for their excellent sound quality, comfortable fit and strong ANC.

Amazon Echo Show 10

Engadget

Amazon's Echo Show 10 smart display is $50 off and down to $200, which is the best price we've seen since Prime Day back in July. We gave the device a score of 83 for its excellent audio quality, ability to work as a security camera and automatic panning and zooming capabilities for video calls.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Billy Steele/Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are down to $149 at Wellbots when you use the code ENGBUDS20 at checkout. While they are no longer Samsung's latest pro-level earbuds, we gave them a score of 85 when they came out for their good sound quality, comfy fit and wireless charging capabilities.

Sony WH-CH710N

Sony's budget-friendly WH-CH710N headphones are on sale for an excellent price of $98. While we have seen them cheaper before, this 35-percent discount is a good one for these ANC cans. We like them for their comfortable design, solid noise cancellation and long battery life.

HBO Max

HBO Max has discounted its annual plan, so you can save 30 percent if you sign up and pay for one year upfront. If you can deal with ads, the service will cost $70 for 12 months, down from the usual $100. to get an ad-free experience, you'll pay $105, which is $45 off the usual rate.

iRobot Roomba j7+

iRobot's Roomba j7+ is $200 off and down to $599 right now, while the s9+ has the same discount and is on sale for $799. These are some of our favorite robot vacuums, and they're made even better by these sale prices. The j7+ has advanced obstacle detection that helps it avoid pet poop and other hazards, while the s9+ has the strongest suction power of any Roomba.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.