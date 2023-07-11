The best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals on AirPods, MacBooks and more for 2023 You can also save on Apple Watches and iPads.

Lots of Apple products are discounted for Amazon Prime Day, including the latest generation iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and Apple Watches. If you’ve had your eye on a brand new MacBook Air or want to get Apple’s budget SE smartwatch for even less, the sale is a good time to act. You won’t find new, unlocked iPhones or Apple’s HomePod speakers as Amazon doesn't tend to carry those, but most of Apple's current-model tech is seeing some of the best discounts so far this year. Here are the best Prime Day deals on Apple products we could find.

AirPods Pro (2nd gen)

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 $249 Save $50 For this latest generation, Apple improved the sound quality and ANC performance, while keeping all of the conveniences that make them the best earbuds for Apple users. $199 at Amazon

Apple’s second generation AirPods Pro are on sale for $199 during Prime Day. That’s a $50 and the best price we've seen. They are our top pick for iPhone users in our earbuds guide and represent a big improvement over the first iteration, with better noise canceling and overall improved sound. They have an excellent transparency mode that lets you listen to music while still keeping aware of the sounds around you and they pair nicely with iPhones, iPads and Macs and make good use of Siri’s assistance.

AirPods (3rd gen)

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $140 $169 Save $29 The third-gen AirPods may not have active noise cancellation like the Pros do, but they have improved sound quality and longer battery life than their predecessor. $140 at Amazon

Apple's updated AirPods have been discounted to $140 for Prime Day. Released in 2021, these wireless earbuds improve upon their predecessors in nearly every way. They have better sound quality, a more comfortable design and a longer battery life. They don't have ANC like the AirPods Pro do, but it's hard to beat the third-gen AirPods at this price for iPhone users.

AirPods (2nd gen)

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $90 $129 Save $39 The second-gen AirPods are a little old at this point, but they're a good option if you're on a tight budget and want a pair of wireless earbuds that integrated seamlessly with Apple devices. $90 at Amazon

The second-generation AirPods are down to $89 for Prime Day. These wireless earbuds are a bit old at this point, but if you have less than $100 to send and want a pair that work seamlessly with iPhones and other Apple devices, these are a good option. They fit similarly to Apple's EarPods and they have improved wireless range.

iPad Air

Photo by Nathan Ingraham Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) $500 $599 Save $99 The new iPad Air is the one we recommend for most people and for Prime Day it's down to $500. $500 at Amazon

The latest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air is $500 after a $100 discount. We think it’s the best iPad for most people. It came out in 2022 and features Apple’s own M1 system-on-a-chip processor and a bright and sharp 10.9-inch display. We gave it a review score of 90, noting that the updated chip and 5G capabilities (on the cellular model) make it “almost future-proof.”

iPad (9th gen)

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget Apple iPad (9th gen) $250 $329 Save $79 Our favorite budget iPad does all the things a good tablet should do well and is currently $250 for Prime Day. $250 at Amazon

Apple's 9th-generation iPad is down to $250, which it's best price yet as it normally sells for $329. It’s the budget pick in our guide to the best iPads. Though it doesn’t have the thin bezels and as much accessory support as our favorite, the iPad Air, it's the most affordable way to snag an iPad. It’s a great couch companion that performs well for casual browsing, binge streaming and light gaming.

The latest (10th) generation of Apple’s standard iPad in the 64GB size is down to $380 after a $70 discount. It’s got a slightly larger screen and a newer chip (though not Apple’s own M-series silicon). The latest gen also ditches the home button, which is nice, but does away with the headphone jack, which isn’t as great.

iPad mini

Photo by Valentina Palladino / Engadget Apple iPad Mini $380 $499 Save $119 Essentially a smaller iPad Air, the iPad mini is the best compact tablet you can buy as it works great for casual use and note-taking with the Apple Pencil. For Prime Day it's down to $380. $380 at Amazon

A smaller tablet like the iPad mini can do a lot of what your phone can while giving you more screen real estate. For Prime Day, Apple’s diminutive slate is $380 instead of its usual $499. We gave the mini an 89 in our review because of its fresh design and solid performance. It also pairs nicely with the second generation Apple Pencil, turning the mini into a portable digital notebook.

Apple Pencil (2nd gen)

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) $89 $129 Save $40 The Apple Pencil is a great accessory for your iPad, and make drawing and note-taking much more fun and accurate. Amazon's Prime Day sale drops the price down to $89. $89 at Amazon

The latest Apple Pencil is usually $129 but Prime Day is making it just $89. The second generation of the stylus works with the most recent models of the iPad mini, the iPad Air and both sizes of the iPad Pro. The standard iPad, even the latest iteration, still works with the first generation Apple Pencil, which is $79 right now. The Apple pencil lets you draw, sketch, take handwritten notes and even write in search boxes. The second gen pencil magnetically attaches to and charges from all compatible iPads.

Magic Keyboard

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget Apple Magic Keyboard (for 11" iPad Pro & iPad Air) $250 $299 Save $49 The Magic Keyboard helps turn an iPad Pro into a proper productivity machine. Prime Day drops the price down to $250. $250 at Amazon

The Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air or the 11-inch iPad Pro is now just $250 as opposed to the $300 list price. The keyboard wraps around and magnetically attaches to your iPad, acting as a case when closed, then when it’s time to type, your tablet “floats”above the keyboard. It’s one of our favorite iPad accessories and in our review of the iPad Pro, we noted the Magic Keyboard “provides the best typing experience” for Apple’s tablets. The keyboard for the 12.9 inch iPad Pro is also on sale and going for $299 for Prime Day.

Photo by Chris Velazco/Engadget Apple AirTag (4-pack) $90 $99 Save $9 Engadget's top Bluetooth tracker for iPhone users taps into Apple's vast Find My network, zeroing in on your missing stuff. Right now Amazon is selling a four pack for just $90. $90 at Amazon

Apple’s AirTags are discounted $90 for the four-pack. Compared to the usual $28.50 per-tag price, that’s a decent savings. We named the AirTags the best bet for iPhone users because they tap into Apple’s vast Find My network, pinging off nearby Apple phones to anonymously locate the tracker if it's ever lost out in the city.

Apple Watch Series 8

Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) $280 $399 Save $119 Apple's flagship Series 8 is currently our favorite smartwatch and Prime Day is dropping the price to just $280. $280 at Amazon

Apple’s flagship smartwatch is the Apple Watch Series 8 and Prime Day is giving it a $120 discount. Usually $399, the 41mm GPS model is now $280. The Series 8 is our favorite smartwatch thanks to its detailed health and fitness tracking along with a seamless integration with your iPhone’s apps and notifications. New features like temperature sensors, ECG and blood oxygen readings and improved sleep metrics give you more data than ever, while the crash detection can call for help if you’re ever in an accident. The upcoming WatchOS 10 will add widgets and expanded features including ways to track your mood in the Mindfulness app.

Apple Watch SE

Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget Apple Watch SE (GPS 40mm) $200 $250 Save $50 Apple's most affordable smartwatch packs a lot of features and great iPhone compatibility into an affordable package, particularly when Prime Day pricing brings it down to $200. $200 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple’s budget smart watch that’s usually listed at $250. Prime Day discounts are making it just $200 for the 40 mm size. The 44mm version is usually $270 but down to $230 for the sale. We called the SE “the best smartwatch $250 can buy” in our Engadget review. It makes surprisingly few sacrifices over the Series 8 and shares the same looks, processor and 50-meter water resistance. It doesn’t have an always-on display and lacks the sensors for blood oxygen, temperature and EKG readings. If you don’t need all that, you can still get scads of fitness and health data plus seamless integration with your iPhone.

MacBook Pro (M2, 14-inch)

Photo by Devindra Hardawar / Engadget MacBook Pro (2023, M2 Pro chip) $1,799 $1,999 Save $200 Heavy users will appreciate the processing power of the new MacBook Pros and right now Amazon is selling the 14-inch model for $1,799. $1,799 at Amazon

The MacBook Pro offers music makers, video producers and other heavy users a lot of processing power with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Amazon is selling the base model 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip, 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage for $1,799, which is $200 off the usual $1,999. The base model 16-inch MacBook Pro with the same specs is down to $2,299 instead of $2,499. When the new MacBook Pros came out in January of this year, we gave the 14-inch model a 92 review score, praising the Liquid Retina XDR display, sturdy design and plethora of ports including three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, HDMI, a headphone jack and a full-sized SD card slot.

The 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale for $1,099 after a $200 discount, but we’re not as impressed with this machine. If you’re happy with a 13-inch screen, you’re probably better off going with the 13-inch MacBook Air.

AirPods Max

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Apple AirPods Max $450 $549 Save $99 At $100 off, the AirPods Max are a much better buy during Prime Day. $450 at Amazon

Apple’s over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max are on sale for $450, which is $100 off the usual $549. They earned an 84 in our review when they came out at the end of 2020. We liked the balanced sound, solid active noise cancellation and long 20-hour battery life with a unique low-power mode that leaves the headphones in standby so they’re ready to play as soon as you put them on.

Apple Studio Display

Photo by Devindra Hardawar / Engadget Apple Studio Display $1,499 $1,599 Save $100 Prime Day has brought the Apple Studio Display down to $1,499, which makes it a little more palatable, but we still think the display is ideal only for true Apple devotees. $1,499 at Amazon

The usual $1,599 for the Apple Studio Display is pretty steep. Prime Day has brought the price down to $1,499, which makes it a little more palatable, but we still think the display is ideal only for true Apple devotees. The A13 Bionic chip inside makes it a little smarter than most displays, but the 60Hz refresh rate is disappointing. Still, it’s got a nice build with good speakers and a bright and accurate screen.

