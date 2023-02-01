The best Super Bowl 2023 TV deals we found

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

The Super Bowl is set, and that means it's a good time of year to be in the market for a new TV. With many of the major TV brands unveiling their latest models earlier in the year at CES, prices on last year's older-but-still-worthy sets have continued to descend. Yes, those willing to wait and pay extra for the latest and greatest are likely to get a better image, but buying a well-reviewed older TV is usually the better value. While we don't review many TVs here at Engadget, we've scoured reviews and price histories to find the best Super Bowl 2023 TV deals happening right now that may be worth your time. Prices may fall further over the coming months as TV manufacturers look to clear out their inventory, but if you want a new set in time for the Chiefs-Eagles clash, here are a few discounts of note.

55-inch Samsung S95B OLED TV

Samsung's S95B is broadly regarded as a top choice among last year's premium-level TVs, and right now its 55-inch variant is available for $1,448, tying the all-time low we saw back around the holiday season. It previously retailed around $1,600 for most of January. The 65-inch model, meanwhile, is down to $1,798, which is $20 more than its previous low.

The S95B is not exactly cheap, but reviews suggest its QD-OLED panel supplies the kind of high contrast, deep black tones and wide viewing angles expected from a typical OLED display. At the same time, its added layer of quantum dots allows it to achieve higher-than-usual brightness levels for an OLED, as well as more saturated colors. This means it should perform better than most current OLED TVs in a brightly-lit room. Beyond the display tech, it has four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, all of which are capable outputting 4K video at a 120Hz refresh rate. The main downsides are its lack of Dolby Vision HDR support and the fact that it's only available in 55 or 65 inches.

48-inch LG C2 OLED TV

LG's C2 OLED TV can't match the S95B in terms of color saturation or peak brightness (something the company wants to address in 2023), but the consensus is that it still lives up to the standard of LG's past OLED TVs, with similarly excellent contrast, black levels, and viewing angles. Like the S95B, it's well-suited for gaming, with four full HDMI 2.1 ports and 4K/120Hz support, and here you don't miss out on Dolby Vision. It just won't look quite as nice outside of a darker or moderately-lit room, particularly with HDR content.

The C2 comes in a wider array of sizes, though, including the 48-inch variant on sale here. This set is down to an all-time low of $947, which is $100 less than the price we saw over the holidays. If you want a larger set, the 55- and 65-inch models are available for $1,297 and $1,697, respectively, though we've seen those prices for most of the past few months; the S95B may be a better buy in that range.

43-inch Samsung SN90B QLED TV

If you're looking for a smaller but still high-end TV, the 43-inch version of Samsung's QN90B is down to a new low of $898, which is about $200 off its average street price in recent months. The 55-inch model is also available for an all-time low at $1,298, but it's also been there for a while, and at that price most people should get the Samsung S95B or LG C2 and their superior OLED panels.

The QN90B is a more traditional LED LCD panel instead, but reviews say that its quantum dot color tech and Mini LED backlighting give it better contrast and HDR performance that most TVs of this type. It still gets significantly brighter than most OLED sets as well, and like the models above it has four full HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate. There's no Dolby Vision, though, and like many LED TVs it's susceptible to a blooming effect around bright objects in dark scenes.

55-inch TCL 5-Series QLED TV

Reviewers we trust at Wirecutter, Rtings and elsewhere have praised TCL's newest 5-Series TV for providing relatively impressive contrast (aided by a decent full-array local dimming feature) and colors, plus support for Dolby Atmos and the major HDR formats, for well under than $500. As of this writing, the 55-inch version of the TV is on sale for $370, which is an all-time low and about $60 less than usual. The 65-inch variant, meanwhile, is still available for a low of $500. Just note that this TV is limited to a basic 60Hz refresh rate, so it's not totally ideal for modern game consoles, and like most LCD sets in this price range its image degrades when viewed from an angle.

55-inch Hisense U6H ULED TV

Hisense's U6H is a step behind the TCL 5-Series TV in terms of brightness and the uniformity of its black tones, nor does it have true HDMI 2.1 support. It still performs well for the money, though, with a similarly decent full-array local dimming feature and quantum dots for solid colors. The U6H also uses the Google TV interface, so if you prefer that to the 5-Series TV's Roku-based UI, it's a worthy alternative. It's currently down to $368 for a 55-inch model, which matches its previous low. The 65- and 75-inch models are available for $500 and $650, respectively.

For a step up, Hisense's U8H is a well-regarded mid-range model with Mini LED backlighting and 120Hz refresh rate. It's currently down to $650 for a 55-inch model, though we've seen it available for $50 cheaper in the past. Its 65-inch variant, however, is back down to its previous low of $898.

65-inch Sony X95K Mini LED TV

There isn't much reason for most to get the Sony X95K over the premium options noted above, but reviewers at Rtings, Tom's Guide and the like have deemed the Mini LED TV a commendable option for HDR content and video games all the same. It also runs on Google TV, but note that it only has two HDMI 2.1 ports and can suffer from blooming in darker scenes. Regardless, the 65-inch version of the X95K is down to $1,798, while the 75-inch model is available for $2,498. Both of those discounts mark new lows, coming in about $200 and $500 less than the typical prices we've seen in recent months, respectively.

