The best tech gifts and gadgets of 2023

If you want to gift a true tech toy to the gadget lover in your life, you can’t go wrong with a drone. DJI’s Mini 3 is very similar to the Pro model that sits above it in the lineup, sans forward and rear obstacle detection and ActiveTrack. It also weighs only 249 grams, so most countries do not require users to have a special permit to fly it. The DJI Mini 3 can shoot 4K 30fps video and take 12-megapixel photos, and its camera can flip 90-degrees to offer vertical photo and video as well. DJI’s QuickShots are also supported here, which makes it easy to take short, social media-friendly videos without much human intervention — the drone does most of the work on its own. We recommend springing for the package that includes DJI's RC controller; your giftee will thank you – it’s a lot easier to use than their smartphone. – V.P.