The best Amazon Prime Day wearable deals from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and others

Smartwatches and fitness trackers keep track of your activity throughout the day, but they've also become some of the most popular accessories over the past few years. There are more options to choose from now than ever before, and Amazon Prime Day deals have discounted many of our favorites. Our favorite picks for iOS and Android users, the Apple Watch and Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4, are down to the best prices we've seen, plus you can also save on devices from Fitbit, Garmin and others. Here are the best wearable deals we found for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Apple Watch Series 7

The latest Apple Watch Series 7 has dropped to $279, which is a new all-time low. That's the starting price on the GPS-only models, but you can pick up a GPS + Cellular model for as low as $379, too. It's the most comprehensive wearable Apple makes and it earned a score of 90 from us for its larger screen, faster charging and handy features in watchOS 8.

Apple Watch SE

You can pick up the Apple Watch SE for only $219 right now, or 22 percent off the normal price. If you've never had a wearable before, this is the Apple Watch to get. We gave it a score of 88 for its comfortable design and responsible performance.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 has dropped to $150 for Prime Day, or 40 percent off its usual price. We consider it to be the best smartwatch for Android users right now, and we gave it a score of 85 for its comprehensive health tracking, bright screen and improved third-party app support. Also on sale is the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which you can pick up for $260.

Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit's Charge 5 is 30 percent off and down to $105, which is the best price we've seen it. This is Fitbit's most comprehensive fitness band and it earned a score of 82 from us for its full-color touchscreen, built-in GPS, onboard EDA sensors for stress tracking and multi-day battery life.

Withings ScanWatch

Withings' ScanWatch is $90 cheaper than usual and down to $210 right now. It's a hybrid smartwatch with an analog watch face, but a lot of tech under the hood. It has built-in ECG and SpO2 sensors, plus two subdials that show activity data and smart alerts from your phone throughout the day. Also on sale are the Withings Steel HR and HR Sport, which are down to $120 and $140, respectively.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S

A number of Garmin wearables are on sale for Prime Day, with one of the best deals being the Vivoactive 4S for $188. That's nearly half off the original price and only $3 more than its all-time low. The Vivoactive 4S has an impressive seven-day battery life and it monitors all-day activity, heart rate and sleep, plus it has a build in blood oxygen sensor, too.

Amazon Halo View

Amazon's Halo View fitness band is 44 percent off and down to only $45 right now. You're getting the fitness tracker along with a one-year membership to the accompanying subscription service that includes access to on-demand workouts. In addition to tracking activity, heart rate and sleep, the Halo View can also measure body fat percentage and deliver call and text alerts to your wrist.

