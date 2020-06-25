'Beyond a Steel Sky' comes to Apple Arcade tomorrow

Beyond a Steel Sky, the sequel to classic 1994 point-and-click adventure game Beneath a Steel Sky, hits Apple Arcade on Friday, with a Steam release slated for July. Developer Revolution Software shared a launch trailer that shows what new and returning players can expect from the sequel.
Beyond a Steel Sky once again sees players assume the role of series protagonist Robert Foster. After what seems like a lengthy absence, Foster has returned to Union City, the dystopian metropolis where the original game took place. While the city has changed, he still manages to find some of the characters that made his first visit so colorful, including Joey, the sentient robot that helped solve puzzles in the original.