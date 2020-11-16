Beyond Meat says its new plant-based burgers are juicier and healthier

Beyond Meat isn’t stopping with its cooperation on McDonalds’ plant-based burger. The meat alternative maker has unveiled two new versions of the Beyond Burger that address complaints from those who still prefer beef. The lead burger is reportedly the company’s “juiciest” while still containing 35 percent less saturated fat than typical 80/20 beef (80 percent lean, 20 percent fat). If you’re interested in health above all else, a nutrition-oriented burger has 55 percent less saturated fat than 80/20 beef.

Both of the plant burgers promise B vitamins and minerals “comparable” to beef while offering fewer calories and less overall fat than their bovine equivalents. You can expect the same “savory taste profile,” Beyond Meat said.