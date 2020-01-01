McDonalds is making its own plant-based burger and other meatless menu items. The company will start to test the McPlant products in some markets next year.

"In the future, McPlant could extend across a line of plant-based products including burgers, chicken-substitutes and breakfast sandwiches," the company's international president Ian Borden said at an investor meeting on Monday, according to USA Today. The company says the McPlant burger "delivers our iconic taste in a sink-your-teeth-in (and wipe-your-mouth) kind of sandwich. It’s made with a juicy, plant-based patty and served on a warm, sesame seed bun with all the classic toppings."