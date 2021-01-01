New White House website includes a hidden recruitment message for coders

With Joe Biden now the 46th president of the United States, the official White House website has gone live with an eye-catching new design. It’s fully responsive and even comes with a snazzy dark mode to match. And like all good websites, it also comes with a fun Easter egg.

woahhh DARK MODE pic.twitter.com/NegMJ8b0n2 — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) January 20, 2021

Dig into the HTML code and you’ll find a message from the White House’s internal tech team, the US Digital Service. “If you’re reading this, we need your help building back better,” the agency says, with a link to its own website. Protocol was one of the first to spot the Easter egg.