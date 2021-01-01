Latest in Gear

Image credit: POOL New / reuters

New White House website includes a hidden recruitment message for coders

Can you spot the easter egg in the new White House website?
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
35m ago
Comments
67 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Joseph Biden (L), takes the Oath of Office with wife Jill holding the family bible as Vice President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2009. Barack Obama became the first black U.S. president on Tuesday and declared it is time to set aside petty differences and embark on a new era of responsibility to repair the country and its image abroad. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy/Pool (UNITED STATES)
POOL New / reuters

With Joe Biden now the 46th president of the United States, the official White House website has gone live with an eye-catching new design. It’s fully responsive and even comes with a snazzy dark mode to match. And like all good websites, it also comes with a fun Easter egg. 

Dig into the HTML code and you’ll find a message from the White House’s internal tech team, the US Digital Service. “If you’re reading this, we need your help building back better,” the agency says, with a link to its own website. Protocol was one of the first to spot the Easter egg.

The timing of the message is no accident. As part President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan, the agency is slated to get $200 million in funding for hiring additional support personnel. More resources for the country’s cybersecurity agencies is one of the things the Biden administration plans to do in response to the SolarWinds hack that left both public and private organization victim to the Russian state-sponsored hackers.  

In this article: Joe Biden, SolarWinds, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
67 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

How to watch Biden’s inaugural 'Parade Across America'

How to watch Biden’s inaugural 'Parade Across America'

View
EU fines Valve and major game publishers for geo-blocking titles

EU fines Valve and major game publishers for geo-blocking titles

View
Donald Trump pardons ex-Waymo, Uber engineer Anthony Levandowski

Donald Trump pardons ex-Waymo, Uber engineer Anthony Levandowski

View
Mercedes-Benz' EQA crossover is its first sub-$50,000 EV

Mercedes-Benz' EQA crossover is its first sub-$50,000 EV

View
Amazon offers to help the incoming Biden admin with COVID response

Amazon offers to help the incoming Biden admin with COVID response

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr