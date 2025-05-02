Android Show 2025 live updates: Material 3 Expressive, Android 16, Gemini and more from Google's pre I/O event

Google's annual I/O developer conference is kicking off on May 20, and for the first time, the company is hosting a dedicated showcase a week earlier, which indicates it might have too much news for its typical hours-long keynote at I/O. The Android Show: I/O Edition, a dedicated showcase for the Android ecosystem, takes place today and we're liveblogging it right here, right now.

The event will start at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, and it'll stream at that time on Google's Android YouTube channel. Since it appears to be pre-recorded, we've embedded it below, so you can watch it right here. Or, if you don't like watching a video while you work, our text-and-image-based liveblog is below, so scroll right down.

Android is developed partially in the open, so there's already some indication of what could be coming with Android 16. So far, that's a visual redesign of some of the operating system's core features, like the notification shade, a take on Apple's Live Activities for tracking ongoing events and possibly a Samsung DeX-like "Desktop Mode" for Android phones. Google even appeared to accidentally publish its own blog post detailing its research around user interfaces and Material 3 Expressive, only to take it down quickly after. Unfortunately (or fortunately for Android enthusiasts), the internet never forgets.

Based on the developer beta of Android 16, we also get a sense of little improvements and features that are coming. We learned in March that the next platform would bring Auracast support, for example. It's not clear whether Google will dive into every little change that's coming on today's showcase, so stick around to see what the company deems worth to mention this afternoon.

Before we forget, I/O 2025 starts on May 20 at 1PM ET / 10AM PT with Google's keynote, typically a series of updates on Android, Search, Google Workspace and Gemini. It's worth noting: Google typically doesn't set aside separate time for Android announcements. The company said there will be some Android news at I/O, but the safe bet is that Gemini will be the star. We expect Google to share Gemini updates, along with Android XR news and maybe further demonstrations of experimental projects like Project Astra.

Google's I/O keynote will be available to watch on Google's YouTube channel and right here on Engadget once the livestream is up on May 20 at 1PM ET.

Live coverage is over



Update, May 8 2025, 10:30PM ET: This story has been updated to include information on Engadget's liveblog of the Android Show, as well as additional information on what we expect to be announced based on leaks around Material 3 Expressive.