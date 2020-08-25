Abbott's 15-minute, $5 COVID-19 test gets FDA authorization

Just as controversial new recommendations on coronavirus testing arrive from the CDC, the FDA has granted emergency use authorization (PDF) to another rapid COVID-19 testing setup from Abbott. The BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card can produce results in 15 minutes that appear directly on the card, and Abbott has paired it with an app, Navica, that’s intended to work as “temporary digital health pass” for people who test negative. In the press release, Abbott said it’s ramping up to produce up to 50 million tests per month, and will provide it at a price of $5.
The BinaxNow test works with a nasal swab sample and a credit card-sized reactive card to detect the nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2, and the company says it can be administered at any location by health professionals. If it lives up to the promises, an exec told Bloomberg that it “can be used at a massive scale to help overcome the current waiting game for test results.”