Bird releases more affordable, foldable Air electric scooter for $599

If the premium Bird One is overkill for your transportation needs, Bird has a more reasonably priced electric scooter in store. The mobility company has released a custom-made Bird Air e-scooter that offers just a few frills for a not-too-outlandish $599. The foldable design is the clear selling point and makes sense for city commutes, but it also boasts “never-flat” tires and an aluminum frame that’s reportedly tough enough to hold up under everyday use.

You can expect a moderate 16MPH top speed and up to 16 miles of range. It’s not as long-lasting as the 25-mile One, then, but it should cover a downtown trip.