Bird expands its electric wheelchair and mobility scooter rentals to San Diego

is bringing its electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters to more cities. The company and its partner, Scootaround, are the program to San Diego as of today. The wheelchairs and mobility scooters in San Francisco too. The California expansion follows
Using a custom Scootaround interface in the Bird app, folks can find, reserve and pay to use accessible vehicles. They can select convenient pick-up and drop-off locations, and riders are provided with an in-person tutorial.
Bird is offering discounts on rentals. In San Diego, the vehicles cost $5 per day to use for up to three days at a time. The company also offers free rentals in some areas.