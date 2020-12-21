'Black Mirror' team's 'Death to 2020' special hits Netflix on December 27th

The team behind Black Mirror are back with their latest project, and instead of telling yet another story about how technology could ruin our lives, they have 2020 firmly in their crosshairs. The show’s creators, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, have made a mockumentary called Death to 2020, which will hit Netflix on December 27th.

The special, which “tells the story of the dreadful year that was” according to its synopsis, blends news footage with appearances (and probably acidic comments) from fictional characters. The trailer includes some of the well-known faces who appear in Death to 2020, such as Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti and Joe Keery.