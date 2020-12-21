Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix

'Black Mirror' team's 'Death to 2020' special hits Netflix on December 27th

The mockumentary 'tells the story of the dreadful year that was.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Death to 2020
Netflix

The team behind Black Mirror are back with their latest project, and instead of telling yet another story about how technology could ruin our lives, they have 2020 firmly in their crosshairs. The show’s creators, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, have made a mockumentary called Death to 2020, which will hit Netflix on December 27th. 

The special, which “tells the story of the dreadful year that was” according to its synopsis, blends news footage with appearances (and probably acidic comments) from fictional characters. The trailer includes some of the well-known faces who appear in Death to 2020, such as Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti and Joe Keery. 

The mockumentary seems to be more along the lines of Brooker’s Wipe series than Black Mirror, albeit from a lightly fictionalized perspective. However, Brooker and Jones couldn't resist at least one dig at the year in tech — there's a solid Quibi gag in the trailer.

