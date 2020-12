Quibi seemed doomed from the outset. It had several factors working against it, including an abundance of competing streaming services and apps, while users were initially unable to watch its content anywhere other than on a mobile device. The COVID-19 pandemic, meanwhile, prompted many people who’d normally be commuting and watching things on a bus, train or subway to stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Quibi was designed for on-the-go viewing.

Ultimately, though, the public just didn’t care enough. Research firm Kantar estimated the Quibi subscriber base dropped to 710,000 in the third quarter, a drop of around 400,000 from the previous quarter.

Quibi, which had raised $1.75 billion before its rollout in April, did have some successes. One of its projects, #FreeRayshawn, won a pair of acting Emmys in September. The company is now trying to sell its assets, so there’s a chance that shows such as that one might be available to stream elsewhere at some point.