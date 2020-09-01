Blizzard will reveal the first Warcraft mobile game on May 3rd

Tune into Blizzard dot com to watch the livestream premiere.
April 28th, 2022
Nearly two decades after its launch and World of Warcraft is still going strong. The MMORPG saw its latest expansion drop in April and is actively working on ridable dragons for an update in the near future. But before that happens, Blizzard is taking the long-running game mobile.

The embattled game company announced via Twitter on Thursday that it will host a livestream premiere event Tuesday, May 3rd at 10 am Pacific on Reveal.Blizzard.com. This isn't the first time that a console franchise has expanded into mobile — Call of Duty and Fortnite have already launched their own iterations for phones and tablets. There are precious few details as to what the game will entail (beyond being set in the Warcraft Universe) or what gameplay mechanics will be used so be sure to join us next Tuesday for more coverage of WoW's newest foray into the realm of handhelds.

