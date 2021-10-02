Blizzard cancels BlizzConline 2022 amid sexual harassment scandal

The studio plans to 'reimagine' the event.
Igor Bonifacic
10.26.21
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
October 26th, 2021
Hundreds of computer gamers play the game "World Of Warcraft" during the first day of BlizzCon 2008 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California October 10, 2008. Started in 2005, the annual BlizzCon convention is a gathering of some 20,000 computer game players who play "World of Warcraft" made by Blizzard Entertainment. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES)
Mike Blake / reuters

Blizzard won’t host a BlizzConline event in early 2022 as it previously said it would. Back at the end of May, when it canceled BlizzCon 2021, the studio said its plan was to put on a global event at the start of 2022 that would feature both in-person and online components. Now that won’t happen.

“Any BlizzCon event takes every single one of us to make happen, an entire-company effort, fueled by our desire to share what we create with the community we care about so much,” the company said. “At this time, we feel the energy it would take to put on a show like this is best directed towards supporting our teams and progressing development of our games and experiences.”

Without directly referencing the sexual harassment scandal that has rocked the studio in recent months, Blizzard notes it plans to take time to “reimagine” BlizzCon. “Whatever the event looks like in the future, we also need to ensure that it feels as safe, welcoming, and inclusive as possible,” it said.

It’s no surprise Blizzard wants to rework the event. One of the most serious allegations made by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing involved BlizzCon. According to the agency, the annual show was the site of the infamous “Cosby Suite” where Blizzard employees, including former World of Warcraft creative director Alex Afrasiabi, allegedly sexually harassed women.

