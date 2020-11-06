Latest in Gaming

Image credit: ArtPlay

'Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night' will hit iOS and Android next month

The mobile version of the action RPG costs $10.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
36m ago
Comments
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
ArtPlay

A couple of weeks after it emerged Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night was bound for mobile devices, NetEase Games and ArtPlay have revealed it'll be available sometime in December. Pre-registration for the $10 game is now open in North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and South America on iOS and Android.

There's already a way to play the Castlevania-inspired action RPG on Android in the shape of xCloud streaming with Game Pass Ultimate. However, buying the game outright means you'll be able to play Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night anywhere without an internet or data connection. On top of that, the standalone app has touch controls, so you might not feel the need to connect an external controller. 

In this article: mobilegaming, netease games, ios, bloodstained, neteasegames, artplay, bloodstainedritualofthenight, bloodstained ritual of the night, netease, mobile games, mobilegames, mobile gaming, mobile, android, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Apple's MagSafe Duo charger costs $129

Apple's MagSafe Duo charger costs $129

View
PlayStation 5 review: Great 4K gaming with an odd design

PlayStation 5 review: Great 4K gaming with an odd design

View
Panasonic built a vacuum to rescue AirPods from train tracks

Panasonic built a vacuum to rescue AirPods from train tracks

View
Watch our iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max hands-ons here!

Watch our iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max hands-ons here!

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr