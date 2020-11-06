'Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night' will hit iOS and Android next month

A couple of weeks after it emerged Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night was bound for mobile devices, NetEase Games and ArtPlay have revealed it'll be available sometime in December. Pre-registration for the $10 game is now open in North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and South America on iOS and Android.

There's already a way to play the Castlevania-inspired action RPG on Android in the shape of xCloud streaming with Game Pass Ultimate. However, buying the game outright means you'll be able to play Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night anywhere without an internet or data connection. On top of that, the standalone app has touch controls, so you might not feel the need to connect an external controller.