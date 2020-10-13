Blue's new Yeti X microphone can make you sound like a 'World of Warcraft' hero

Blue’s microphones are already popular with streamers for their high-quality and relative simplicity, but its latest model is appealing to a very specific gaming segment. The Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition not only has WoW aesthetics with a “battle grey” finish and engraved runes on the base, but comes with tech that allows players to alter their voices to sound like characters from the world of Azeroth.

For regular Twitch or YouTube streaming, along with podcasting, the Yeti X is custom-tuned for broadcast-quality sound, according to Blue. If you want to enhance a World of Warcraft stream, however, you can invoke the custom features. That includes “advanced voice modulation effects with Warcraft presets that enable players to sound like denizens of World of Warcraft,” according to Blue.