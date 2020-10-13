Latest in Gear

Blue's new Yeti X microphone can make you sound like a 'World of Warcraft' hero

It also offers broadcast-quality sound for game streaming.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
19m ago
Blue Microphone Yet X World of Warcraft
Blue Microphone

Blue’s microphones are already popular with streamers for their high-quality and relative simplicity, but its latest model is appealing to a very specific gaming segment. The Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition not only has WoW aesthetics with a “battle grey” finish and engraved runes on the base, but comes with tech that allows players to alter their voices to sound like characters from the world of Azeroth.

For regular Twitch or YouTube streaming, along with podcasting, the Yeti X is custom-tuned for broadcast-quality sound, according to Blue. If you want to enhance a World of Warcraft stream, however, you can invoke the custom features. That includes “advanced voice modulation effects with Warcraft presets that enable players to sound like denizens of World of Warcraft,” according to Blue.

You can also choose from a library of Warcraft sounds, and assign them to keybinds to play during streams. Those include “hundreds of HD audio samples” from Blizzard’s upcoming World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, the expansion pack that was recently delayed until 2021. All of those features are activated through Blue parent Logitech’s G Hub platform.

The Yeti X also comes with an illuminated multi-function smart knob that gives control over mic gain, mute, headphone volume and the ability to blend the mic with computer sounds. As with other Yeti X models, it has a four-capsule condenser microphone array with four pickup patterns and works on Windows and Mac PCs. The Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition microphone arrives this month for $200.

In this article: WOW, World of Warcraft, microphone, Yeti X, Azeroth, Blue Microphone, Yet X World of Warcraft, news, gear
