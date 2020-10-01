WoW's 'Shadowlands' expansion is delayed until later this year

World of Warcraft Shadowlands won’t make its October 26th release date. Blizzard announced on Thursday it’s delaying the expansion until sometime later this year to give itself more time to polish the title. The studio says it’s still deciding on a new release date, but felt it was best to inform the game’s community as soon as possible.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for the team, as we’re as eager to get the expansion into your hands as you are to play it — but ultimately, we feel it’s the right decision for the game — and for our players,” the studio said. “Blizzard has a commitment to quality. We believe Shadowlands will be something special, and we’ve heard from many of you who feel the same. We need this extra time to ensure that Shadowlands lives up to its full potential.”