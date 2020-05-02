Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jon Turi/Engadget

Boosted's planned products included e-bikes and an 'Ultimate' skateboard

They might never see the light of day after Lime's deal.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
52m ago
Comments
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Boosted Mini S
Jon Turi/Engadget

Boosted as you know it is no more, but it apparently had ambitious plans before Lime snapped up its assets. YouTuber Sam Sheffer has obtained images of what the company had been working on before its effective shutdown, and it was clearly keen to expand into new areas. There were two e-bikes in development, the “P2” and the likely longer-ranged “Bullet” — you could have had a serious commuting machine.

The plans also included upgrades to Boosted’s core electric skateboard line. There was a quad-motor “Ultimate” board for enthusiasts who wanted a ridiculously powerful four-wheeler, while a “Little” board would have improved on the Boosted Mini with a more comfortable ride. A Tony Hawk-themed board was even in the works, Sheffer said, although an LED-lined board appears to have an older prototype. And if you thought the Boosted Rev was overkill, a more modest scooter was also in the cards.

It’s not certain if Lime will do anything with these projects, although e-bikes and e-scooters would fit into its transportation plans. We wouldn’t count on the boards being made — not unless Lime wants to expand into that market, at least. If nothing else, this shows what could have been if Boosted had lasted a while longer.

In this article: boosted, transportation, E-Bike, Skateboard, scooter, Scoot, Bicycle, cycling, Skateboarding, video, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Automatic to shut down and end support for its car diagnostics dongle

Automatic to shut down and end support for its car diagnostics dongle

View
Sonos is reportedly giving the Playbar a long-awaited redesign

Sonos is reportedly giving the Playbar a long-awaited redesign

View
NASA's Mars helicopter is ready for the red planet

NASA's Mars helicopter is ready for the red planet

View
Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View
NASA's supercomputer needs your help to map coral reefs

NASA's supercomputer needs your help to map coral reefs

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr