‘Borderlands’ movie is set to be released next August

The Borderlands movie is finally getting a release date. According to from the game’s official Twitter account it will premiere in theaters on August 9th, 2024.
The film, (best known for Hostel) is based on the popular video game of the same name. Borderlands follows Lilith (Cate Blanchett), a treasure hunter who returns to her home planet of Pandora (unrelated to ). She teams up with Roland (Kevin Hart), Tiny Tina (Arian Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Claptrap (Jack Black) to find the missing daughter of Atlas.
A was released last year, though there’s no official trailer yet. It’s peculiar that they’ve decided to announce the release date for the movie more than a year out. What makes it even more odd is that the movie had reportedly over two years ago in June 2021.
Delays for video game-based movies seem to be increasingly common. The Uncharted movie several months from its original release date. And when it did release, the film saw mixed reviews, including from Engadget's Devindra Hardawar, who The Super Mario Bros. Movie also in the film’s release. However, that movie set for a video game movie. Barring any further delays, fans should expect to see Borderlands in theaters next year.