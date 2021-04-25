Why Elon Musk's first Loop is, and isn't, as silly as you think

The LVCC project is designed to solve a very specific problem.
Daniel Cooper
04.25.21
Daniel Cooper

Daniel Cooper
D. Cooper
@danielwcooper
April 25th, 2021
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 09: A Tesla car drives through a tunnel in the Central Station during a media preview of the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop on April 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop is an underground transportation system that is the first commercial project by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company. The USD 52.5 million loop, which includes two one-way vehicle tunnels 40 feet beneath the ground and three passenger stations, will take convention attendees across the 200-acre convention campus for free in all-electric Tesla vehicles in under two minutes. To walk that distance can take upward of 25 minutes. The system is designed to carry 4,400 people per hour using a fleet of 62 vehicles at maximum capacity. It is scheduled to be fully operational in June when the facility plans to host its first large-scale convention since the COVID-19 shutdown. There are plans to expand the system throughout the resort corridor in the future. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller via Getty Images
Few things in 2021 have been able to unite the internet in condemnation as much as The Boring Company’s new project in Las Vegas. (Apart from the European Super League, and that saw people marching in the streets that they chalked it off as a bad idea 48 hours later.) Digging mile-long tunnels for cars to shuttle people back and forth seems like an expensive, wasteful project when there are so many simpler options. Just because it looks silly, however, doesn’t mean it is silly (although it is, it clearly is) in context.

Rather than mock all of the obviously-mockable things about it, let’s take a quick trip to understand why officials voted 13-1 to bankroll this project. And let’s look at the obvious benefits that pushing traffic underground can have on the built environment. Not to mention the specific burdens that the Las Vegas Convention Center is trying to deal with in a post-COVID world. Only when we’ve done all of that, can we feel confident in saying that it’s silly, and it is.

