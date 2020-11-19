Bose's 700 ANC headphones fall to $299 in early Black Friday sale

Bose stepped things up with its 700 wireless headphones, but they started off quite expensive at $399. But now you can get them for much less at Amazon and Best Buy — the Bose 700 in arctic white have dropped to $299, which is $70 off their new normal price ($379) and the lowest we’ve seen them since August. Like the summer sale, only the white color option is this low, but the silver luxe and triple black versions are a bit more affordable at $339.
