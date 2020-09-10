Bose QuietComfort Earbuds offer powerful noise cancellation for $280

Like recent Bose headphones, the QC Earbuds offer 11 levels of noise cancellation. You can also choose from 11 levels of noise control, or ambient sound, so you determine how much outside clamor you let in. Both settings are customizable inside the Bose headphones app. The company also says the QC Earbuds each weigh about the same as a quarter (0.3 ounces) which should help in the comfort department. And that’s good, because based on the product images, these buds appear to be quite large. What’s more, the buds have a fin to help keep them in place. In terms of battery life, Bose says you can expect up to six hours on the earbuds themselves and two full charges inside the case for an additional 12 hours of listening time.

The QC Earbuds will cost $279.95 when they arrive on September 29th. That’s near the top tier for premium true wireless products in terms of price. They are available for pre-order starting today and you can choose from black or white color options.

Bose

If you’re need something that can withstand physical activity, the Bose Sport Earbuds are just that. And they’re more affordable at $179.95. The Sport model has a similar design to the QC Earbuds, though these have a more oval shape than the pricier new buds. The Sport Earbuds have also have a fin that should help keep them secured during workouts. Bose says this model was “entirely re-engineered,” including new acoustics, a high-efficiency driver, new port design and a volume-optimized EQ. The company claims the end result is “clear, powerful performance” in a set of true wireless earbuds made specifically for exercise.

Aside from aesthetics, the key difference between the two new Bose models is ANC. The Sport Earbuds don’t have noise cancellation, but they do come with similar StayHear Max tips as the QC option for passive noise isolation. As you might expect, the sporty model is IPX4 rated sweat and water resistant for added protection. Bose says this version provides up to five hours of use, with two full charges in the case. The Sport Earbuds will also come in black and white color options, but a third blue variant will be available here, too.

The Bose Sport Earbuds will also be available on September 29th and you can pre-order today.