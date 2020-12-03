Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele / Engadget

Bose adds swipe volume controls to its QuietComfort and Sport Earbuds

One-touch Spotify access comes to the Bose 700 headphones too.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Billy Steele / Engadget

If you recently picked up a pair of Bose’s QuietComfort or Sport Earbuds, you’ve probably noticed you can’t adjust the volume by tapping on your new headphones. That was one of our major gripes with the former when we got a chance to review them. Thankfully, Bose has gone ahead and addressed that issue.

This week, the company updated its Bose Music app to add the much-requested feature. But there are two things about the implementation to keep in mind. To start, you’ll first need to dig into the Bose Music app and toggle the relevant setting; on-device volume controls aren’t enabled by default. Moreover, once you do turn them on, you’ll only be able to access them by tapping on the right earbud.

You can download the update from the App and Google Play stores. As part of the same update, Bose has also added one-touch access to its 700 noise-cancelling headphones. Simply tap and hold the right cup, to interact with Spotify.    

In this article: Noise-cancelling headphones, bose, bose 700, QuietComfort, earbuds, Active noise control, active noise cancellation, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
macOS Big Sur review: A mix of new and familiar

macOS Big Sur review: A mix of new and familiar

View
DoorDash lets restaurants add their own delivery drivers to its service

DoorDash lets restaurants add their own delivery drivers to its service

View
The gold, 8th-generation iPad returns to $299 at Amazon

The gold, 8th-generation iPad returns to $299 at Amazon

View
Destiny 2's next-gen upgrade requires downloading the game again

Destiny 2's next-gen upgrade requires downloading the game again

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr