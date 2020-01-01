Boston bans police and city use of facial recognition software

Boston has become the second-largest city in the US to bar police and other local agencies from using facial recognition software (via WBUR). The city's 13-member council voted unanimously to ban the technology outside of use in specific criminal cases. The bill also prevents any city official from obtaining the technology through a third-party.
Done--13-0 Vote! Thank you @ACLU_Mass @Join_SIM @UnafraidBTU & everyone who organized to protect Boston residents from racially discriminatory & invasive face surveillance technology cc: @RicardoNArroyo https://t.co/SrLUTYHh2Q— Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) June 24, 2020
The bill was put forward in part to protect the city's minority residents. "Boston should not use racially discriminatory technology that threatens the privacy and basic rights of our residents," said councilor Michelle Wu, who co-sponsored the bill alongside councilor Ricardo Arroyo. Ahead of the vote, the two officials contested the technology is widely inaccurate at identifying people of color.